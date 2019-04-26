A Cook County judge has entered a default judgment for a woman who sued R. Kelly in February, accusing the singer of sexually abusing her when she was a minor 20 years ago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday that the court will enter an amount Kelly should pay next month. It ruled Kelly in default Tuesday after he never responded to summonses.

Separately, Kelly is charged criminally with sexually abusing three girls and a woman. He denies the allegations. Lawsuit filings aren't clear about links to the criminal case.

It's unclear if Kelly has a lawyer for the civil matter. His criminal attorney, Steve Greenberg, told The Associated Press Wednesday he isn't involved in the civil case. He added: "I know nothing about it except for what I read in the papers."

RELATED: R. Kelly gives 28-second performance at Illinois club

RELATED: Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert