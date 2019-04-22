ORLANDO, Fla. — The Easter bunny was dishing out punches instead of eggs on a Florida sidewalk this holiday season.

Viral video shows a costumed white bunny in a brawl with two other people Sunday on Orange Avenue near SAK Comedy Lab in Orlando, according to CBS affiliate WKMG, which described the rabbit as "hopping mad."

The local television station says the fight apparently began after a man bumped into a woman and an argument broke out. As someone films the fight, the Easter Bunny begins throwing haymakers. An Orlando police officer broke up the fight, and authorities say nobody was arrested.

Editor's Note: You can watch the raw footage below from the individual who posted the video on Instagram. The video contains some strong language. Viewer discretion is advised. Mobile users, click here to watch.

