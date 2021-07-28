Recall issued over McCormick, Frank's RedHot seasoning due to Salmonella risk

The FDA issued the alert Tuesday citing possible contamination with Salmonella in multiple product types by the brands.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning of possible Salmonella contamination in multiple products which carry the popular McCormick spice brand name, along with Frank's RedHot seasoning as well.

Tuesday the agency released an alert on a voluntary recall of McCormick's Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning citing possible contamination with the bacterium.

The four products included in this recall carry these details:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100038254

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC NUMBER: 52100325743

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

These products were shipped to about 32 states across the U.S., from June 20 to July 21, as well as to Bermuda and Canada, the FDA said.