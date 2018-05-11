Like her fellow artist, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna isn't "Happy" about her music being used at a political event.
The "Wild Thoughts" singer took to Twitter to voice her displeasure after the Washington Post's Philip Rucker mentioned her song "Don't Stop the Music" was playing at Trump's rally for U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in Chattanooga on Sunday.
"It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics," Rucker tweeted. "Currently, Rihanna’s 'Don’t Stop the Music' is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it."
Rihanna fired back: "Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!"
Earlier Sunday, Rihanna endorsed Democrat Andrew Gillum in Florida's governor's race with a post on Instagram:
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!
Election Day is Tuesday.