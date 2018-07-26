Roseanne Barr is heading to Fox News' "Hannity" to give her first televised interview since losing her ABC show in May following a racist tweet.

Fox News host Sean Hannity announced Tuesday at the end of his show that he would interview Barr on Thursday's "Hannity" (9 p.m. ET). Fox News confirmed the interview, adding that portions of the live discussion would air on Friday's program.

"During the live interview, (Barr) will react to reports about the tweet that got her fired, along with discussion of President Donald Trump," the news network's release said.

ABC swiftly axed the hit "Roseanne" reboot series on May 31 after Barr's tweet comparing former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to a monkey. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called the tweet "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Barr has continued to decry the decision on Twitter. She recorded a podcast interview with her longtime friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in June in which she said she had become a "hate magnet." Barr claimed she thought Jarrett, an African-American, was white and "never would have wittingly called any black person a monkey."

During an interview on her YouTube channel last week, Barr said she believed her firing was the result of her vocal support of President Trump in liberal Hollywood.

"I voted for Donald Trump, and that is not allowed in Hollywood," Barr said.

