Bodies of Arkansas woman, daughter missing since 1998 reportedly found in water

Officials say they have possibly found the car and remains of Samantha Hopper and her daughter, who have been missing since September 11, 1998.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — A car and human remains have been recovered in a body of water in Russellville and officials believe it to be connected to Samantha Hopper, who was reported missing in September 1998 along with her daughter.

According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, someone with the non-profit group Adventures with Purpose called saying they located Hopper's car near the 3700 block of Pleasant View Road in some water.

Adventures with Purpose reportedly travel the country working on cold cases.

Hopper was reported missing 23 years ago. She was traveling to drop her daughter off before heading to a concert in Little Rock in her blue Ford Tempo.

The car was found roughly 25 yards from the bank in about eight feet of water, police said.

Once officials pulled the vehicle out, human remains were found in the car. They have been sent to the state crime lab for DNA testing.

“The Pope County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of Samantha Hopper and Courtney Holt, and we are thankful to have been a small part of helping bring this 23-year-old case to closure,” said Sheriff Shane Jones.

Chaos Divers, who assisted Adventures with Purpose, posted on Facebook saying they used sonar under a bridge on Pleasant View Road to find the car.

The family of Hopper and her child was on the scene when the car was pulled from the water, according to the post.