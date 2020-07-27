SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio teen Bryce Wisdom has died of kidney cancer.
According to an update from his family, Bryce died Sunday night shortly before midnight. He was 17 years old. Wisdom played football at Judson, and inspired not just his school, but the entire San Antonio community.
His family posted a picture of "one last smile" from earlier in the day. His mother Diana said that he told her, "Mom, I won."
After the news broke, "RIP Bryce" and #BryceStrong began to trend nationally on Twitter. Members of the San Antonio community and beyond shared tributes to the young man who made a tremendous impact in his tragically short life.