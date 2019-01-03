A new poll in one of the first two states that will cast ballots in the 2020 Democratic primaries says voters prefer Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden by a wide margin over the rest of the field.

The University of New Hampshire poll of adults in the state found 26 percent of likely Democratic voters support Sanders, an independent from Vermont who is running for the Democratic nomination, followed by 22 percent for Biden.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., came in a distant third at 10 percent followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., at 7 percent and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, at 5 percent.

When asked who their second choice would be, Biden led the way with 18 percent support from likely Democratic voters followed by Sanders (17 percent), Harris (14 percent), Warren (10 percent) and Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ (9 percent).

Biden ended up on top in three sidebar categories: most likable (31 percent), best chance to win the general election (32 percent) and the candidate with the right experience to be president (47 percent).Sanders finished second in all three categories.

Is there someone voters would not support under any circumstances in the Democratic field? Sure. Of likely Democratic voters, 13 percent said they absolutely would not support Warren followed by 8 percent who would not vote for Sanders under any circumstances. Billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg got 6 percent followed by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY (4 percent) and a three-way tie among Booker, Harris and Biden (3 percent).

Eighty-five percent of those polled said they were still trying to decide on a candidate. Five percent said they had definitely decided and 10 percent said they were leaning toward a particular candidate.

See the full poll and methodology here.