Sarasota police officer moved to tears by 'thank you' message from stranger

SARASOTA, Fla. — A simple act of gratitude went a long way for a Sarasota police officer patrolling Ringling Boulevard this holiday season.
The officer was working Monday night when a woman walked up and handed the officer a small card with a short message. It said: "Dear Officer: #WeNeedYou." On the back, was a handwritten message that said: "Thank you."
It was a tiny gesture, but it meant the world to the officer.
"What that woman may not know, is our officer was moved to tears," the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We’re honored to serve and protect such a supportive community."
The card appears to have been produced by Humanizing the Badge, a nonprofit organization that lists its mission as helping to forge better relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. On its website, the organization says it is working to provide charitable grants to officers who embody its mission starting in 2021.
