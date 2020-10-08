'Saved by the Bell' teaser trailer takes fans back to Bayside High

The newest look at the 'Saved by the Bell' revival has a bit of fun referencing one of the most memorable story lines from the original series.

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are back at Bayside High in a new teaser trailer for the upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot.

Peacock, NBC's new streaming service, gave fans on Monday a look at its new take on the 1990s sitcom.

In the reboot, Zack Morris (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is now the governor of California and gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. So, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High.

The newest trailer kicks off with Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) chaperoning a school dance at Bayside.

It also has several nostalgic callbacks to the original series, including a scene at the Max, the diner that the Bayside gang frequented throughout the show.

And in another scene, Spano warns some of the new Bayside students about the dangers of using caffeine pills - a nod to one of the show's most memorable story lines.

"Are those caffeine pills?" Spano asks a bewildered student. "At first they're so exciting and then it gets even more exciting but after that it gets so scary. And in the end, you ruin your girl group's shot at a recording contract."