A Rhode Island school district will begin serving cold sandwiches instead of hot lunches to students whose families owe lunch money.

Warwick Public Schools says it is owed more than $40,000 from outstanding lunch payments and cannot afford to absorb the costs.

The new policy begins next Monday.

"If money is owed on a paid, free, or reduced lunch account a sun butter and jelly sandwich will be given as the lunch choice until the balance owed is paid in full or a payment plan is set up," the post reads.

A local restaurant owner wrote on Facebook that the district twice turned down a $4,000 donation for the lunch debt. The district responded in a statement saying it must treat all students equally and cannot single out which debts to reduce. The district recommended the donor take applications and decide who receives the money.

Critics say such lunch debt policies shame children for something outside of their control. The majority of people commenting on the Facebook post lashed out at the district.

"Children should not be punished for being poor. They should not be singled out with your bad lunch replacements, leaving them open to further bullying," said one person commenting on the post.

"I know as parents this is our responsibility but why take it out on kids if parents are struggling???" said another.



"How bout criminals get those sunbutter sandwiches instead and the students get free meals," another woman said.

Pending legislation would change state law making free hot lunches available for all students regardless of income.