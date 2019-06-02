Someone misplaced their USB drive full of photos and videos of gorgeous beaches and open water in New Zealand and lucky for them, some scientists found it…by sifting through some seal poop.

You read that correctly.

Scientists from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) were analyzing the scat of some leopard seals when they stumbled upon the jump drive. They set it aside and let it air out before taking a look at the videos and photographs.

The scientists said they had received the scat sample in November 2017 and froze it. Volunteers recently defrosted the sample to sift through it and they located the USB stick.

One of the volunteers, Jodie Warren, was “not impressed.”

“It is very worrying that these amazing Antarctic animals have plastic like this inside them,” she said in a release.

The memory stick was in good enough condition to recover photos of sea lions at Porpoise Bay and a video of a mom and baby sea lion adorably frolicking in front of a blue kayak.

If the USB stick is yours, the leopard seal researchers said all you need to do is deliver them more leopard seal scat!