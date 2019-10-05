U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officer Alta Gunawan made history recently by becoming the first woman to graduate into the agency's elite Motorcycle Support Unit.

Gunawan has been riding motorcycles since she was about 18-years-old growing up in a small town of about 400 people, according to a release from the Secret Service.

She was determined to make it into the elite group of Secret Service motorcycle riders, despite not passing the rigorous training course the first time around. Only about 50% of students graduate from the intense two-week course that trains officers on all sorts of motorcycle skills and tactics, the Secret Service said.

When asked about the personal significance of her accomplishment, Gunawan said she hopes others are inspired.

"I hope that I’ve inspired others, both women and men, to go after what they want and not to give up until they get it,” said Gunawan.

Now she'll be traveling the world in her agency issued Harley Davison motorcycle to protect America's top officials.