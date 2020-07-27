Unsolicited seeds have been showing up in mailboxes in multiple states across the country, but officials say say they should be reported - not planted.

Officials in multiple states are warning the public to be cautious of mystery seeds reportedly arriving in the United States from China.

They've been received in multiple states, including Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Virginia and Washington.

Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner warned Monday that people should be cautious of any unsolicited seeds they may get in their mailbox.

AG Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said these seeds appear to have been shipped from China. He said if someone receives one of these packages, they are to report it to agriculture officials immediately. He also urged anyone who receives these seeds not to plant them.

He said it’s too early to tell what these seeds are, but they could possibly be an invasive plant species or cause harm to local plants or livestock.

Those who receive the seeds are instructed to put them in an airtight bag and ship them to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services' division of Plant Protection Quarantine.

On July 24th, Washington State Department of Agriculture posted a similar warning on its Facebook page:

"Today we received reports of people receiving seeds in the mail from China that they did not order. The seeds are sent in packages usually stating that the contents are jewelry. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.

Here's what to do if you receive unsolicited seeds from another country:

1) DO NOT plant them and if they are in sealed packaging (as in the photo below) don't open the sealed package.

2) This is known as agricultural smuggling. Report it to USDA and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA instructs you what to do with the packages and seeds. They may be needed as evidence. https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/import-information/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling "

WLTX and WHAS contributed to this report