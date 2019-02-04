Sesame Street broke ground when it introduced Julia, the first Muppet with autism. Now, the Sesame Workshop is bringing in her whole family. It comes in time for April, which is Autism Awareness Month.

Julia's family introduces us to her parents, Elena and Daniel, her big brother, Samuel, and her companion dog, Rose.

HBO and PBS Kids will premiere a special episode of Sesame Street on April 8 focused on Julia and her family.

"Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Alan help Julia feel less scared about getting a haircut by playing ‘hair salon’ and pretending to be hair stylists," a press release reads.

A YouTube screenshot of Julia's family from Sesame Street. Julia was introduced in 2017 as the first Muppet with autism.

A storytime event will also be held at Barnes & Noble locations across the country on April 6.

Sesame Workshop is releasing several resources including videos for kids and for parents, storybooks and digital interactives.

It's part of the ongoing "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" initiative, which aims to increase awareness of autism and to help families with guidance and resources.