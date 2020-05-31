WASHINGTON — After nearly 19 hours of travel, veteran astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will dock with SpaceX's Crew Dragon onto the International Space Station's orbiting laboratory on Sunday. Hurley and Behnken were launched into space on the Crew Dragon Saturday making them the first NASA astronauts to head to the ISS from Florida since 2011.

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP)

The astronauts were awakened Sunday at 4:45 a.m. Eastern with "wake-up" music, another first that Space.com says hasn't happened since 2011. The ISS docking was scheduled for 10:29 a.m. Eastern.

Hurley radioed the operations team Sunday in Hawthorne California and said, "we're looking forward to rendezvousing with the space station today."

The craft's hatch was scheduled to open at 12:45 p.m. Eastern and a welcome ceremony was scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Eastern which can be seen here on NASA's live stream.

NASA TV planned a post-arrival news conference scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Eastern Sunday where NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine along with Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer, and NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester were set to speak to reporters.

