A visibly angry Spike Lee waved his hands in disgust and appeared to try to walk out of the Dolby Theatre after Julia Roberts announced "Green Book" had won this year's Oscar for best film.

Lee, whose film "BlackKkKlansman was also nominated, had won an Oscar earlier in the evening for best adapted screenplay.

His Oscar in hand, he walked alone toward the theatre exit while the "Green Book" producers were accepting their award.

He appeared to be stopped by staffers there, then made his way back to his seat after the speeches were over and the rest of the crowd stood up to leave.

Jordan Peele, who was sitting behind Lee, also declined to applaud the winner, as did others in the room.

Hailed as a tribute to racial tolerance by its makers and stars, "Green Book" was also widely criticized by many as an outdated, sentimentalized movie full of racial stereotypes.

