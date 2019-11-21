Yes, even Starbucks has deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The coffee giant has revealed its holiday shopping ad with a couple of deals that start even before Thanksgiving.

A 16-ounce brewed refill tumbler will be available for $40 starting Tuesday, Nov. 26. Then, bring it back in January to a participating Starbucks for a free grande brewed coffee or hot tea -- except for Starbucks Reserve coffees.

A 16-ounce Gold Foil Tumblers in green, black or pink will be available only at Starbucks company-owned stores for $9.95 between Nov. 26 and Christmas.

Of course, many people choose the Starbucks gift card -- or eGift card -- option. Starbucks has a Cyber Monday deal in which you can get a free eGift card with a $5 value when you buy an eGift card of $20 or more -- while supplies last.