Starbucks is giving away free fall drinks on Thursdays this month

Here's how to get a free fall drink every week in September.

SEATTLE — Whether you're desperately clinging to the last days of summer or ready to launch into autumn, Starbucks is offering up a deal to get you in the fall mood.

Dubbed "ThursYays," Starbucks is offering a free fall beverage with the purchase of a second one every Thursday in September after 12 p.m. local time.

Here's how to take advantage of Starbucks fall BOGO offer.

How to use the coupon

Starbucks Rewards members can access the coupon through the Starbucks app. It can be applied to mobile preorders or used at the register on drinks of any size.

If you're not a Starbucks Rewards member, you can sign up online for free.

It will be active on Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.

Starbucks fall drinks included in the deal

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Chai Tea Latte

Caramel Apple Spice

While delicious, adding the special pumpkin cold foam or other fall flavors won't make a different drink eligible.

Know before you BOGO

Make sure you read the fine print! You can only use the coupon once per week, you can't combine the deal with other discounts, and it can't be used toward delivery orders through Starbucks Delivers, DoorDash or UberEats.