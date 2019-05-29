ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's already part of Filipino tradition to plant trees upon graduation, but leaders of the island nation are taking it to the next level: tackling climate change.

The Independent reports a new law in the Philippines requires all high school and college students to plant at least 10 trees before graduation. If everyone participates, as many as 525 billion trees could be planted in a generation.

Gary Alejano, who helped author the bill, touted the number and said even if 10 percent trees survive, it's still millions and millions of trees.

"With over 12 million students graduating from elementary and nearly five million students graduating from high school and almost 500,000 graduating from college each year, this initiative, if properly implemented, will ensure that at least 175 million new trees would be planted each year," Alejano told The Independent.

They reportedly would be planted in mangroves, abandoned mining sites, some urban areas and more.

The Independent noted the Philippines is one of the world's most deforested countries with total forest coverage falling from 70 percent to 20 percent in the 20th century.

Efforts to plant trees might be the way to go, the most effective way of fighting climate change. Climate change ecologist Tom Crowther told CNN if people worldwide planted at least 1 trillion trees, "the amount of carbon that we can restore ... would be way higher than the next best climate change solution."

