
Study: Remote workers are less efficient

Study shows more than 20% of employees don't get as much done each day while working from home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study found remote workers put in longer hours, and are less efficient.

The study found more than 20% of employees don't get as much done each day while working from home.

The study also found workers spend 30% more time working remotely. And most people say they are spending more time in meetings, constantly outlining their responsibilities.

