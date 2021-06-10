Study: Remote workers are less efficient

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study found remote workers put in longer hours, and are less efficient.
The study found more than 20% of employees don't get as much done each day while working from home.
The study also found workers spend 30% more time working remotely. And most people say they are spending more time in meetings, constantly outlining their responsibilities.
RELATED: Could working remotely last forever?
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.