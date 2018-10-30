A site for pet product reviews and advice found Florida workers want three days paid leave after the death of a pet.

MyPetNeedsThat.com surveyed 2,000 American workers to find out what benefits they think they should be entitled to after their pet dies.

Though the site found no federal laws requiring employers to provide paid or unpaid leave even when a close family members dies, the survey found 35 percent of those polled think pet owners should get paid leave following the death of a pet.

The BBC reported last month that more than half of the people in the world keep at least one type of pet, according to Germany's largest market research firm. And over the summer, a Minneapolis marketing company made tweaks to employee benefits to include "fur-ternity leave" to take time off to welcome new dogs or cats.

'My Pet Needs That' also created an interactive map to show its survey results for each state. The number of days wanted for pet leave range from two to six.

