The City of Aurora said the suspected shooter in an incident at a suburban Chicago manufacturing facility has been apprehended.

ABC7 Chicago tweeted the Kane County Coroner responded to the scene, and there is at least one fatality.

A city spokesperson, Clayton Muhammed told WGN-TV on air that four officers were injured in the shooting, but in stable condition.

A local hospital tweeted they were treating two patients with non-life threatening injuries, though it was unclear how many people were injured in total or if there were any fatalities.

Multiple media outlets are reporting injuries as a result of the shooting. CNN said four police officers and multiple civilians were struck during the incident.

Aerial images showed authorities responding to an active shooter incident at an Aurora, Illinois manufacturing business.

WFLD via AP

A local newspaper, the Daily Herald, and ABC7 Chicago also both reported there were multiple injuries in the shooting, though no word on any fatalities.

For a tense hour, hordes of police and emergency responders reported to the active shooting situation near Highland and Archer in Aurora.

Several local media outlets reported a massive police response at a manufacturing facility. which was identified as Henry Pratt Manufacturing by the local school district.

Aurora Police tweeted at 2:43 p.m. CT there was an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Avenue, but did not comment on any possible injuries or fatalities.

WGN reported there were several officers were injured responding to the active shooter, and they are in stable condition.

"[The City of Aurora spokesperson] could not provide the number of officers or civilians injured," Ben Bradley, a WGN anchor tweeted.

A witness who said he works in the building, John Probst, told ABC7 Chicago that a man who worked there "went ballistic" and was armed with a pistol. He told the television station the suspected shooter was in his 30s-40s and had worked there for about 15 years.

Probst said he was not hurt, but another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."

The West Aurora School District 129 nearby reported they are holding students in place for their safety.

The Henry Pratt Company – which makes valves for potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets - has long been based in the Chicago area.

ATF Chicago tweeted they are also responding to a reported active shooter situation in Aurora.

The newly-minted governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker tweeted he is monitoring the situation and encouraged all residents to follow directives from local law enforcement.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) tweeted his heart "breaks for Aurora." He said he is tracking updates with his staff and thanked law enforcement responding to the emergency.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth echoed those sentiments.

"This is a scary, sad day for all Illinoisans and Americans," she tweeted. "Thank you to the brave first responders who risked their lives this afternoon and apprehended the shooter."

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on a shooting in Illinois and is monitoring the situation.

Spokesman Sarah Sanders issued her statement Friday as Trump prepared to depart for a weekend trip to his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Aurora, Ill. is a far southwest suburb of Chicago, about 40 miles from the downtown area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.