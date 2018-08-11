A California shooting left "The Real" host and "Sister, Sister" star Tamera Mowry-Housley devastated after the star discovered her niece was one of the victims.

A statement issued to USA TODAY on behalf of Mowry-Housley and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, confirmed their niece was a victim in the mass shooting that left 12 dead about 40 miles west of Los Angeles late Wednesday after a gunman opened fire inside a country music dance bar.

"Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the couple stated via their joint representative, Chantal Artur. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Earlier Thursday, the couple took to social media to frantically look for Alaina.

Responding to a tweet about a person's missing suitemate, Mowry-Housley wrote: "This is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?"

The suitemate then tweeted that she'd been in contact with "Adam," and that their niece, Alaina Housley, was the only one out of "a handful of girls (who) went to line dance tonight" who are unaccounted for.

Housley, meanwhile, asked his nearly 100,000 Twitter followers for prayers.

"Please pray if you believe....pray," later telling them the prayers were for his niece, who he described as "A beautiful soul."

My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline pic.twitter.com/t1nUHneChW — Ashley (@amowreader) November 8, 2018

Los Angeles Times reporter Andrea Castillo shared on Twitter that Housley visited the Los Robles Regional Medical Center looking for his niece.

"A guard didn’t let him through, saying (the hospital) was on lockdown," Castillo, who was at the hospital, tweeted. "He said Alaina, a Pepperdine freshman, was at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor."

Castillo continued, tweeting: "Housley said two of Alaina’s suite mates jumped through a broken window to escape and are at a hospital with major glass wounds. As they ran away from the bar, someone screamed 'Hey! Get the (expletive) down on the ground!' They told Housley they believe it was the gunman."

"But they kept running toward houses near Los Robles Greens golf course, where they got help from residents," Castillo added.

Please pray if you believe....pray. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) November 8, 2018

As the day continued, Housley told the LA Times he feared the worst.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

At 10:34 a.m. ET, Housley updated his followers that he had heard "nothing" yet about his niece, as his wife noted on her Twitter account: "We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting."

Later Thursday morning, Housley took his grief to Facebook. "I really don’t know what to say other than I love this girl with all my heart and I’d give my life right now for a miracle," he captioned a photo of his niece.

His wife's twin and "Sister, Sister" co-star, Tia Mowry, shared her anguish on Twitter.

"Woke up shocked," she shared. "Please pray. Please pray. I am numb."

She later shared an Instagram photo and asked her followers to share any information they may have.

"Alaina Housely we are praying. We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you! #borderline," Mowry wrote.

Mowry-Housley gushed over her niece on Instagram in March of last year.

The actress captioned a close-up of the teen with teased curls and iridescent eye shadow: "My niece Alaina Housley. I can't believe I met her when she was five. She now is a Junior in high school doing a photo shoot with a 70's theme. Kill it beauty. Good luck in all your future endeavors."

