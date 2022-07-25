Dwayne Rahming said his boat stopped running so he went to check on the engine.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man is continuing to recover after his boat exploded during a day out on the water with his family in mid-June.

At the time of the explosion, Dwayne Rahming says they were celebrating a family reunion in Fort Pierce. Rahming says his boat stopped running so he went to check on the engine.

“It was like someone had a flame thrower and blew it up at me," he explained.

He says he is thankful his other family members had already gotten off the boat before it exploded.

“It looked like something out of a movie," he said.

After being in a coma for nine days and spending 18 days in the ICU Rahming is back home recovering. He makes trips to a burn center in Bradenton once a week.

Due to his severe burns, Rahming says he can't spend more than a few minutes outside. He hasn't been able to go to work and needs someone to help him with everyday activities.

“I can’t even get out of the bed right now," he shared.

Rahming says he knows the journey ahead will be difficult. Although he is in a ton of pain, he says his two young kids are his motivation to keep pushing through.

“They are the reason why I fought to get out of the hospital," Rahming added.