TAMPA, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman who was rescued after being pinned under a car with her 3-year-old great-granddaughter has died, the Tampa Police Department reports.

In an update, police explained how the great-grandmother died from her injuries Thursday afternoon after first responders and good Samaritans helped to pull her from under a car.

Police said the 3-year-old great-granddaughter, who also was injured in the accident, continues to improve and is expected to survive.

The investigation is still ongoing with civil violations pending for the 23-year-old driver who backed up into the two.

"The Tampa Police Department would like to remind all drivers to be especially careful this week around the holiday season," the agency said in a statement. "Please ensure that you are keeping a close eye out for pedestrians when driving through busy shopping center parking lots or residential areas with children out of school for the holidays."

The accident happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex on 2901 N Dale Mabry Highway.

Police said when Corporal Lance Baker arrived at the scene, he found the 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter trapped under a Toyota Corolla.

The 23-year-old driver of the car told police he didn't see the woman pushing the child in a stroller as the pair were coming back from a trip to the grocery store and hit them as he was backing out.

As he was backing out, he backed his car over both of them. But he told officers that while he felt a bump, he assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and tried to pull forward.