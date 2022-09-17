University of Tampa student shot, killed after trying to get into parked car: police

Prior to the shooting, the student had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue, police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in South Tampa after leaving his rideshare and trying to get into another car, according to police.

Tampa Police Department has not identified the man, but the superintendent from a high school in New York speaking for the family said the student killed was 19-year-old Carson Senfield.

Detectives learned that the student was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, police said in a news release.

When the student exited the Uber, he reportedly tried to enter the vehicle of another person parked nearby.

"The driver, who did not know the individual or why he was forcing his way into his vehicle, shot the man, striking him in the upper body," police said in a statement. "The driver said he feared for his life."

When officers arrived at the scene, they say that they found the student suffering from a gunshot wound. Senfield died at the scene after first responders tried to provide aid.

All parties remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, the agency noted.

Police say any potential charges will be decided by the State Attorney's Office.