Check out Target's early Black Friday deals here

Target has revealed a first look at what deals customers can expect ahead of Black Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Does holiday shopping include Halloween?

Target just gave customers a first peek at its 2021 early Black Friday deals, which kick off on Oct. 31. That's when the retailer will start its first week of "Holiday Best" deals.

According to a press release from Target, any deals advertised as "Holiday Best" are guaranteed to be the chain's best planned price for the season. The new-this-year deals are meant to give early holiday shoppers confidence that they're getting a good price.

Target said it'll announce the next week's Holiday Best deals every Sunday starting on Oct. 31. Shoppers already have an early first peek at the planned sales.

The Minneapolis-based retailer isn't the only company promoting weeks-long Black Friday shopping events. Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's, Amazon and others have announced promotions throughout the month of November. One reason sales may be starting early is because of anticipated supply chain issues.

Oct. 31 to Nov. 6:

$99.99 Beats Solo Wireless Headphones (reg. $199.99)

$339.99 HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S. Mode (reg. $539.99)

TVs at Black Friday pricing from LG, Samsung, TCL and more

$4.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots (reg. $15.99)

Nov. 4 to Nov. 6:

The chain plans to amp things up at the end of the first week, adding five more Holiday Best sales.

$299.99 Element 65-inch, 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV (reg. $649.99)

$49.99 Keurig K-Mini (reg. $89.99)

$179.99 Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II (reg. $299.99)

$99.99 Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender (reg. $199.99)

Up to 60% off on select video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation

Target holiday price matching