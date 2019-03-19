EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. — Two preschool teachers are on paid administrative leave after allegedly forcing students to stand naked in a closet as punishment.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Chief Kevin Schmoll told KMOV that the two teachers would take misbehaving students and "have them disrobe and stand them, make them stand inside a closet for five or 10 minutes as their discipline."

He said four of the students in the class, ages 4 and 5, were made punished this way, and it had been going on since last month.

The school, which is part of a Head Start program run by SIUE, sent out a message to parents saying it could not discuss the details of the incident, but said an official investigation had been launched and that "the well being and safety of all children is our top priority."

KMOV did not identify the teachers but said they were 26 and 41 years old and each had several years experience with the program.

