NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that could be used to prosecute women for assault if they use illegal narcotics while pregnant and give birth to babies that are either drug-dependent or were otherwise harmed by the drugs.

A similar law passed in 2014 but has since expired.

According to the Huffington Post, an estimated 100 women were arrested under the previous law.

The updated version, known as House Bill 1168, was filed last week.

The proposed legislation is being sponsored by State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver and Sen. Janice Bowling -- both Republicans.

If passed, the law would take effect on July 1.

Click here to read the full text of the bill.

