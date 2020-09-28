Leave trash behind? Thailand will mail it back to you

Don't be a slob: A note sent back to people reportedly says, "You forgot something at Khao Yai National Park."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Thai official apparently is so fed up with people leaving trash behind at a national park that he decided to collect it and, well, give it back.

Varawut Silpa-archa, Thailand's natural resources and environment minister, posted several pictures to Facebook showing trash he says was left at a national park.

A box filled with litter was ready to go, The Washington Post reports, along with this note: "You forgot something at Khao Yai National Park."

"I will pick up every single piece of your trash, pack them well in a box and mail it to your home as a souvenir," said Silpa-archa in the post, according to The New York Times.

Officials confirmed to the Times the box filled with plastic water bottles, cans and food packaging leftover in an abandoned tent at the park was sent off to the offenders. The visitors, too, were placed on a blacklist preventing them from taking overnight trips to the park.

The country's National Park Act can penalize anyone caught littering with a $16,000 fine or jail time of up to five years, the Post said.

"You may take only two things from our parks," Silpa-archa wrote on Facebook, per the times, to future campers. "Those are memories and photos. Leave only footprints behind."

