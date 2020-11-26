The late Alex Trebek gives Thanksgiving message in 'Jeopardy!' show clip taped before his death

In the video, Trebek said there are many reasons to be thankful, and expressed his faith that society will be better through our challenges.

Always a bastion of hope and optimism, the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek offered a hopeful Thanksgiving message in a taped video from one of his last shows, before his death.

In the video posted to Twitter ahead of Thursday's show, Trebek said "there are many reasons to be thankful." He went on to recognize that the country, along with the world, have faced unprecedented challenges this holiday season.

Trebek told the audience, "keep the faith, we're gonna get through all of this."

The beloved quiz show host said that he believes we will be a better society through all of the challenges we face this Thanksgiving.

The show clip, posted early Thursday, was met with positive responses from show fans on social media, expressing their wish that Trebek could have been here this Thanksgiving.

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

Trebek, 80, passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer.