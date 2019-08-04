A Florida woman found a big surprise in her swimming pool Monday.

WPEC reports Senta Evans of Palm Beach Gardens was letting her dogs out for a walk when she found an 8-foot, 300-pound gator was taking a dip.

She called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who sent a trapper out to wrangle the reptile.

It is gator mating season, and experts warn the reptiles are more active this time of year.

