A Florida woman found a big surprise in her swimming pool Monday.
WPEC reports Senta Evans of Palm Beach Gardens was letting her dogs out for a walk when she found an 8-foot, 300-pound gator was taking a dip.
She called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who sent a trapper out to wrangle the reptile.
It is gator mating season, and experts warn the reptiles are more active this time of year.
