MULBERRY, Fla. -- Several middle school students were taken to the hospital after an incident involving gummy bears that had THC, according to Polk County Schools.

Spokesperson Kyle Kennedy said a student brought the gummy bears to Mulberry Middle School and passed them around. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said six 12-year-old students ate the gummies and five were taken to the hospital because they "overdosed." One girl was taken by her mother, Judd said.

Judd said all the children are going to be alright, but an investigation is still ongoing. The sheriff said an empty package of Green Hornet fruit punch gummies were seized from a 12-year-old student, who Judd said brought the gummies to school and shared them.

The gummies game from a 100 mg block that is supposed to be split into 10 doses. Judd said the students had stomach aches, were nauseous and dizzy and "one was all but passed out."

"When you can go online, you know green hornets become something that can sting you," Judd said. "And it stung all these kids today."

The sheriff's office said the 12-year-old student is being charged with one count of possession of THC or marijuana resin, six counts of distribution of THC within 1,000 feet of a school and one count of possession a paraphernalia.

A district message was sent out to parents of students at Mulberry Middle School:

"Dear families, This message is being sent on behalf of Mulberry Middle School. We are cooperating with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on an incident that occurred at school today. At this point, it is our understanding a student brought candy to school that contains THC, the chemical found in marijuana. The candy was consumed by other students, five of whom have been taken to the hospital for examination. We will continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office during this ongoing investigation. Thank you."

Polk County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd asked parents to talk to their kids and know what they're buying and looking at online.

