The Aperol Spritz may look like a delightfully fun and fizzy drink, but its causing all sorts of online drama and forcing fans and foes to pick their sides carefully.

A New York Times food writer fired lots of people up with a story simply titled "The Aperol Spritz Is Not a Good Drink."

In her column, Rebekah Peppler declared the "popular, Instagram-friendly apéritif drinks like a Capri Sun after soccer practice on a hot day. Not in a good way."

Since the New York Times posted it on Facebook, the response has been pretty overwhelming, with nearly 9,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

One commenter wrote that "It's delicious. I think what you're trying to say is that Aperol Spritz just isn't for you." While one person declared "It's a great drink," and another wrote "When made properly on a hot day, it isn’t good - it is fantastic!"

At least one person came to Peppler's defense and even thanked her for calling out the Aperol Spritz.

"I tried it in Italy before it was getting popular here, didn’t like it there and definitely not here," they wrote.

But the debate didn't stop there.

Soon Grub Street published its own counter-argument piece declaring that the "Entire Internet Agrees Aperol Spritz Is, in Fact, Good."

While Grub's story did acknowledge that the Aperol Spritz might not be the "best" drink out there, but "it's a perfectly fine drink."

Food & Wine weighed in on Twitter and announced it it is "Team Aperol Spritz forever."