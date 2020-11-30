Merriam-Webster's top word of 2020 is exactly what you'd expect it to be

No it's not the expletives you'd use to describe it...

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — When you think of the year 2020, a lot of words come to mind. Maybe crazy, lonely, the worst? You probably could add a few not safe for work ones as well.

Well, Merriam-Webster announced today "pandemic" as the word of the year. WE'RE SHOCKED (not really).

Merriam-Webster's editor at large Peter Sokolowski tells the Associated Press that "pandemic" rose to the top in March. That's when the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

Interest in the word on the company's website has been high through the year. If you didn't know what the definition for "pandemic" is it's "an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and typically affects a significant proportion of the population." So it fits 2020 to a T.

If you were to choose a word that rose above most in 2020, which word would it be? Ding, ding, ding: Merriam-Webster announced “pandemic” as its 2020 word of the year.https://t.co/SVLooCCAu5 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 30, 2020

Other words that were runners up for word of the year were: kraken, mamba, and defund. President-elect Joe Biden's fondness for the word "malarkey" lifted the word to runner up status as well.

