Women running for office this midterm season have already made history. Some are making even more.
There was a record 239 women still in the running for the U.S. House of Representatives according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University -- 187 Democrats and 52 Republicans. There were 23 running for the Senate and record 16 nominated for governor. That's not to mention those running for state and local offices.
Here are the candidates who re-wrote the history books Tuesday night, and some more who are waiting to find out if they will do the same.
WINNER: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Ocasio-Cortez -- a Democratic socialist -- is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. She will represent New York's deeply blue 14th District. She was 29 years, 24 days old on November 6. The previous record holder was Republican Elise Stefanik, who was elected at age 30.
Stacey Abrams
A win in Georgia's gubernatorial race would make Abrams, a Democrat, the first black woman to be elected governor in the United States.
Martha McSally or Kyrsten Sinema
Republican McSally and Democrat Sinema may not agree on much, but they have one thing in common. The winner of their race will become the first woman ever elected to the Senate from Arizona. Sinema would also be the first openly bisexual Senate member.
WINNER: Marsha Blackburn
Blackburn became the first woman from Tennessee elected to the Senate, defeating Phil Bredesen.
Cindy Hyde-Smith
When she was appointed to replace Sen. Thad Cochran, Hyde-Smith became the first woman from Mississippi to hold that seat. Now, the Republican has to protect the seat in a special election. If she wins, she would be the first woman elected to the Senate from the Magnolia State.
Paulette Jordan
Jordan, a Democrat, could become the nation's first Native American governor if she wins the race in Idaho. She would also be that state's first female governor.
Christine Hallquist
Hallquist, A Democrat running for governor in Vermont, could be the first transgender candidate to win a U.S. governorship.
Jahana Hayes
Hayes, a Democrat, is likely to become Connecticut's first black congresswoman. The 2016 National Teacher of the Year is expected to win the race in the 5th District.
Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids
Haaland is expected to win the race in New Mexico's 1st District, making the Democrat the first Native American woman elected to Congress.
Davids, also a Democrat, could join her, but she has a tougher battle in Kansas' 3rd District. Davids would also be the first lesbian Native American woman elected to Congress.
WINNERS: Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar
Tlaib, a Democrat, ran unopposed in Michigan’s 13th District. Omar, also a Democrat, won Minnesota's 5th District.
Gina Ortiz-Jones
Forget one piece of history. How about three? A win in Texas' 23rd District would make Ortiz-Jones the first Filipina-American ever elected to Congress. She would also be the first Iraq War veteran and first lesbian sent to Congress from Texas.
WINNER: Ayanna Pressley
Pressley, a Democrat, is ran unopposed in Massachusetts' 7th District. She is the first black woman from that state to be elected to Congress.