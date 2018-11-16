The results of a third autopsy have been released regarding the death of Georgia high schooler Kendrick Johnson - the teen who was found dead in a rolled-up gym mat in 2013.

WALB reports that the most recent autopsy found Johnson's death was caused by "apparent non-accidental, blunt force trauma."

The autopsy calls for further investigation to indicate the reason for those injuries. The most recent autopsy was performed on behalf of Johnson's parents who protested the original findings, alleging their son was murdered.

His body was exhumed for the third autopsy in June.

© 2018 WXIA