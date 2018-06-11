President Donald Trump will be spending election night at home watching the results come in with family and friends, the White House said early Tuesday morning.

As Americans went to the polls to cast their votes, the president was calling allies, tweeting endorsements and following news coverage.

Trump wrapped up a six-day campaign rally blitz in Missouri late Monday night before returning to D.C.

"After 11 rallies in 8 states and weeks of campaigning for Republican candidates, the President will spend today making phone calls, monitoring Congressional, Senate and Gubernatorial races across the country and meeting with his political team for real-time updates," White House press secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Faced with the possibility of keeping the Senate but losing the House, aides have begun laying out the political reality to President Trump, who could face an onslaught of Democratic-run investigations and paralysis of his policy agenda.

First Lady Melania Trump will join the president as they watch the returns come in from the White House residence with their invited family and friends.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

