Farmer plants more than 2 million sunflowers to bring some joy to 2020

The 22 acres of Thompson Strawberry Farm are covered with more than 2 million sunflowers.

BRISTOL, Wis. — One farmer in Wisconsin is hoping his fields will bring a little more sunshine and happiness to a year that many just want to be over.

Several news outlets shared the story of Scott Thompson and his family farm in Kenosha County, which in the summer has you-pick strawberries and in the fall, pumpkins and raspberries.

This year, the family wanted to offer something else for the community and a place to enjoy the last bits of summer and the outdoors while still social distancing.

The Thompsons now have more than 2 million sunflowers across 22 acres.

"As the season went on, the pandemic never went anywhere," Thompson told CNN. "We thought people might be looking for something to do, and what a great way to social distance and...smile, basically."

Thompson told WISN that they staggered when the flowers were planted to make the fields of yellow last longer. Thompson thinks the 10 blooming fields will last a few more weeks, with two more fields set to bloom soon.

"What a way to make people happy than a sea of flowers, you know you can't come here and not smile," Thompson told WISN.

What other people are reading right now: