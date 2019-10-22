ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A's latest move internationally didn't go as planned.

Nine days after opening its first restaurant in the United Kingdom, the British shopping center leasing the location in Reading said it would not extend the restaurant's lease beyond the "six-month pilot period," according to the BBC. The decision reportedly came following protests from Reading Pride, a local LGBTQ rights group.

"We always look to introduce new concepts for our customers, however, we have decided on this occasion that the right thing to do is to only allow Chick-Fil-A to trade with us for the initial six-month pilot period, and not to extend the lease any further," a spokesperson for the The Oracle shopping centre told BBC.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told CNBC in a statement that the company is "always evaluating potential new locations in the hope of serving customers great food and award winning service. This six month pilot licensed location in Reading, UK is part of our exploration in international markets.”

