WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blamed House Republicans who lost their seats in the midterm elections for apparently not supporting him enough and not embracing his presidency, singling some of them out by name.

At a news conference in the White House East Room on Wednesday, Trump crowed that Republicans held control of the Senate and then took aim at members of the House, where the GOP lost.

Rep. Mike Coffman in Colorado blames his loss on resentment toward Trump in his Denver-area district. The president responded: "Too bad, Mike."

As for Utah Rep. Mia Love's loss Tuesday, Trump said: "Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost," adding, "Sorry about that, Mia."

Trump also called out Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia whose district was the first pick up Democrats won.

Trump said his vigorous campaigning stopped a so-called "blue wave," ''if there ever was such a thing."

The GOP is expected to add to its Senate edge, but Democrats regained control of the House.

Contributing: USA Today

