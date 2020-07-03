NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's campaign has filed its third lawsuit against a news organization in the past two weeks.

Friday's action, against CNN, follows similar arguments made against The New York Times and The Washington Post. Each of the cases concern opinion pieces that talk about Trump campaign involvement with Russia.

The CNN lawsuit says the campaign was damaged by an assertion in a website opinion piece that the idea of Russia helping in 2020 was still on the table.

CNN said it would not comment on the lawsuit; other critics say the cases are designed to send a message to the press to not mess with Trump.

