House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to make an unusual public statement at 9 a.m. EST Thursday in regards to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. It comes after Pelosi asked Democratic members behind closed doors on Wednesday if they were ready to take the next step, and reportedly received a resounding yes.

Thursday's announcement comes one day after the House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing. Three leading legal scholars testified that Trump's attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment. But a fourth expert called by Republicans warned against rushing the process.

The next step would include the judiciary committee writing up one or more articles of impeachment that could be voted on before Christmas. If a majority of members in the House vote yes on any one article, Trump would officially be impeached and join only Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton with that distinction.

If impeached, Trump would then face a trial in the Senate in which the senators would act as the jury. A two-thirds vote is required for conviction and potential removal from office. For now, the partisan divide shown during the impeachment hearings makes it seem unlikely that will happen. Even if every Democrat and independent in the Senate votes to convict, they would need 20 Republicans to do so as well.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the impeachment a hoax.