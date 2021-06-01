President Trump tells supporters to 'stay peaceful' after encouraging protests

After Trump supporters breached the Capitol and clashed with police, Vice President Pence tweeted that "this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated."

WASHINGTON — After encouraging protests over his election loss, President Donald Trump has tweeted to his supporters to “stay peaceful” after they stormed the U.S. Capitol building and violently clashed with police.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon, after tear gas was deployed in the locked-down Capitol. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Vice President Pence, who was in the Capitol when the building was breached, tweeted that the "violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now."

Trump at a rally earlier Wednesday encouraged his supporters to head to the Capitol.

“We’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump said during the noontime rally.

President Trump's supporters violently clashed with law enforcement Wednesday, sending the U.S. Capitol into chaos, locking the building down and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that the National Guard, along with other federal protective services, would be headed to the Capitol.

"We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful," McEnany tweeted.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.



Pressure is mounting on Trump to condemn supporters who are violently clashing with law enforcement on Capitol Hill.

Among those urging Trump to act: his former communications director, Alyssa Farah, who tweeted that Trump should “Condemn this now.”

She says, “you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!”

His former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tweeted: “The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home.”

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also addressed Trump supporters in a tweet, calling them the “patriots challenging the fraudulent election” and telling them that ”POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY.”

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Pence tweeted.

A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the House chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess. The District of Columbia's Mayor, Muriel Bowser, issued a curfew for 6 p.m.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.