President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe has decided to stay in Congress, instead of going through the process to try and become the country's national intelligence director.

The move comes just five days after Trump announced that Dan Coats would be resigning from the post after a turbulent two years. The president announced Ratcliffe was his pick to take over.

Democrats had criticized Trump's selection of the Texas Republican, noting his lack of experience compared to those who have previously held the office. They say Ratcliffe, a vocal skeptic of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, has shown himself too partisan for a position that is designed to objectively oversee the nation's intelligence agencies

The president tweeted that Ratcliffe has been "treated very unfairly" by the media and he "explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people," therefore Ratcliffe has decided to stay in Congress.

Trump said he would be announcing his next nomination "shortly."

Ratcliffe tweeted that he remains very grateful to the president for his intention to nominate him for the office and believes that he would have led the country's intelligence operations "with the objectivity, fairness and integrity that our intelligence agencies need and deserve."

"However, I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue. The country we all love deserves that it be treated as an American issue," Ratcliffe explained.