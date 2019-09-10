WASHINGTON — Researchers were "amazed" to see that typing on mobile devices, usually with two thumbs, is only about 25% slower than using "physical keyboards."

The study between Aalto University, The University of Cambridge and ETH Zürich collected data from an impressive 37,000 volunteers in over 100 countries.

The researchers call the difference in typing speeds between mobile device keyboards and desktop or "physical keyboards" a "typing gap," They say the gap in typing speeds between mobile device keyboards and physical keyboards is actually decreasing and found that 10 to 19 year-olds are actually able to type 10 words-per-minute faster than older generations.

Researchers say that over 74% of people type with two thumbs on mobile devices and this was found to be much faster than those who choose the one finger approach. Enabling auto-correct on your mobile device, not surprisingly, gives you an advantage. But, using the word prediction feature, or searching for a word suggestion manually, does not.

Aalto University researcher Sunjun Kim says, “The given understanding is that techniques like word completion help people, but what we found out is that the time spent thinking about the word suggestions often outweighs the time it would take you to type the letters, making you slower overall.”

The study says that typing on a physical keyboard is still faster and some can type up to 100 words-per-minute, but the amount of people who can attain that speed is decreasing. It found that most people type somewhere between 35 to 65 words-per-minute.

The findings are interesting because of the size of the group of participants, but it's also noteworthy that while the volunteers were from all ages and came from 160 countries, about half were from the United States and the majority were females in their early twenties.

Changing the common QWERTY keyboard layout we use on physical keyboards to the KALQ system could help mobile device users type even faster, according to Smithsonian historians. They say, "If you gave an iPad to someone who had never used a keyboard and told them to develop a writing system, chances are they would eventually invent a faster, more intuitive system. Perhaps a gesture based system based on shorthand? Or some sort of swipe-to-type system? This is not to say that such a system would be better, it’s merely an observation that our most bleeding edge communication technology still dates back more than 150 years to some guys tinkering in their garage."