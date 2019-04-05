Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 11,829,517 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products because they could be contaminated with metal pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The original recall was issued March 2019 and included a little over 69,000 pounds. With Saturday’s update, over 11 million pounds has been added to the recall.

The chicken strips were produced from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “use by dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

The issue was discovered by FSIS when two complaints reported “extraneous material” in the chicken strips. Since the original recall, FSIS has received a total of six complaints with three of those complaints claiming injuries.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips were sold as:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

Two varieties of Tyson frozen chicken strips were recalled on March 21, 2019, because of metal contamination.

USDA

Consumers are urged to throw away their chicken or return it to the store.