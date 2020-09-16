'UFO' sighting in New Jersey was actually just the Goodyear Blimp

While 2020 has been a pretty wild year, there was a perfectly reasonable explanation behind Monday's viral "UFO" sighting in New Jersey.

Some New Jersey residents thought they had captured footage of a real-life "UFO" on Monday night. Turned out it was just the Goodyear Blimp.

Several videos went viral on TikTok and Twitter featuring a "UFO" that was hovering over part of New Jersey and seemed to be glowing. The videos showed many people had even pulled over onto the side of the highway to try and catch a glimpse of what they thought was a supernatural sighting from beyond Earth.

One TikTok video had millions of views and more than 650,000 likes, as of Tuesday afternoon.

A representative for Goodyear confirmed to Insider that one of its blimps was capturing aerial footage Monday night for the NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In videos taken from closer to the stadium, the blimp's logo could be seen clearer.

I could understand thinking it was a ufo. I saw a blimp lit up at night decades ago and got all excited thinking it was a ufo. Nope, just a blimp when I looked again. — OC Mercuri (@oc_mercuri) September 15, 2020

It's safe to say people were pretty deflated when they found out it wasn't a real UFO, but most took the whole situation in jest.

the aliens from the ufo sighting in new jersey landing to try the new pumpkin spice coffee at wawa pic.twitter.com/IEQB9C6zGg — k☉ (@considervenus) September 15, 2020

While this "UFO" case has been debunked, earlier this year the Pentagon officially released three Navy videos of "unidentified" flying objects which had previously been leaked to the public. The Pentagon said at the time that the "aerial phenomena" seen in those videos remain characterized as "unidentified."