'Nobody wants that war' | Atlanta woman from Belarus fears impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Veronica Baravik was born and raised in Belarus and like many people, she is worried about the impacts the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is having on her family

ATLANTA — Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many countries have publicly stated where they stand on the issue, however one country that has played a significant role more behind the scenes is Belarus.

By aiding the Russian government, Belarus has put itself in a position where its citizens are reaping the many consequences of the war, and natives living outside of the country fear what might come next.

Veronica Baravik was born and raised in Belarus but currently lives in metro Atlanta. Back home, her family lives in the capital city of Minsk which is almost the same distance from both Kyiv and Moscow.

Despite the Belarusian government’s close ties with Russia, Baravik said that war is not what the people of the country want. She believes that her country has been “backed into the war” because of the past support Russia has shown the country, as well as the fact that the country relies heavily on Russian imports.

“People don't want this war. Nobody wants that war. And honestly, any normal logical human being is against this, and I'm afraid to see what happens next," she said. "I am very well aware of what both governments are capable of. I‘ve seen what both governments been doing to people.”

Like many people, she is worried about the impacts the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is having on her country and family.

“A year ago, you know, we've been fighting a pandemic, we've been going through different things and figuring out; do we have enough toilet paper at home?" she said.

And now, she said, it was difficult to deal with the stark sight of the international community grouping her country in as a villain in the conflict.

"My family is in danger, and I don't even know whether I will have a chance to see them," she said.

Over the past two weeks, the European Union, the U.S. and the U.K. have issued multiple sanctions against Belarus for its involvement with Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

Baravik said these sanctions have had a dire impact on the people living in Belarus, as resources and supplies are becoming less accessible, and travel outside the country has been greatly restricted.